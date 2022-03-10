Allahabad South Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Allahabad South Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Allahabad South is an assembly constituency in the Prayagraj district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Allahabad South legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Allahabad South was won by Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi of the BJP. He defeated SP's Haji Parvez Ahmad Tanki.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Haji Parvej Ahmad (Tanki).

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi garnered 93011 votes, securing 52.53 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 28587 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 16.15 percent.

The total number of voters in the Allahabad South constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.