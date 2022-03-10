  • Business News>
Allahabad North Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Allahabad North Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Allahabad North Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Allahabad North constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Allahabad North is an assembly constituency in the Prayagraj district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .
The Allahabad North legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Phulpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Allahabad North was won by Harshvardhan Bajpai of the BJP.
He defeated INC's Anugrah Narayan Singh.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Anugrah Narayan Singh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Harshvardhan Bajpai garnered 89191 votes, securing 51.48 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 35025 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.22 percent.
The total number of voters in the Allahabad North constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
 
