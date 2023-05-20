English
All you need to know about KJ George, Siddaramaiah's close confidant and new Karnataka minister

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 3:36:22 PM IST (Updated)

Kelachandra Joseph George, popularly known as KJ George, is a five-time MLA and he is considered as a close aide of CM Siddaramaiah. He is is credited for facilitating many of the infrastructure projects including the airport metro link.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah took the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka today at a ceremony held at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar as the Deputy CM and eight MLAs including, veteran leaders like Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa and KJ George as Cabinet Ministers were sworn in by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The newly-inducted Karnataka Cabinet is being seen as a balancing act by the Congress leadership ensuring representation of communities and regions.
Kelachandra Joseph George, popularly known as KJ George, is a five-time MLA and he is considered as a close aide of CM Siddaramaiah and his loyalty to the Gandhi family is well known in the party circles.
