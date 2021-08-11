'All sacredness of House destroyed', says Venkaiah Naidu as Oppn MPs create ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday got emotional as he spoke about the ruckus created by Opposition MPs in the Upper House on Tuesday. "All the sacredness of this House was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the tables and some climbed on the tables," Naidu said.

Naidu is likely to take action against Opposition MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha . He met Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, and other BJP MPs over the same today morning, sources said.

On Tuesday, ugly scenes were witnessed in the Upper House as Opposition MPs climbed on the officials' table, waved black cloth and threw files when the Rajya Sabha began a discussion on farmers' protest against new reform laws. Several MPs stood on the table where the parliamentary staff sits right below the chair, while others crowded around it shouting anti-government slogans.

A few members squatted on the tables for over one-and-half hours during which proceedings were adjourned multiple times. No sooner had a discussion on the farmers' issues been called, MPs belonging to opposition parties including the Congress and the TMC trooped into the Well shouting slogans seeking withdrawal of the controversial farm reform legislations.

Six TMC MPs in the Rajya Sabha were suspended for the day earlier this month for carrying placards into the Well while one was suspended for the whole session for snatching papers from IT and Telecom Ministers and tearing it up.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die.

Both the Houses of Parliament were marred by repeated adjournments as the Opposition tried to corner the government over the Pegasus project, handling the second wave of COVID-19, new farm laws and the fuel price hike.

The Monsoon Session will conclude on August 13. Since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed, while the winter session last year had to be cancelled.

With inputs from PTI