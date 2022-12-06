All-party meeting today ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on December 7 and continue till December 29, having 17 sittings spread over 23 days.

The government convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the legislative agenda and important issues likely to be discussed in the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will begin on December 7.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair a meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) ahead of the session on Tuesday evening.

Last week, the government listed 16 new bills for introduction in the upcoming session. Some of these bills are -- The National Dental Commission Bill, The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, The Cantonment Bill, 2022, the Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022, The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The government has also sought the cooperation of party leaders to ensure the smooth functioning of both Houses.

With inputs from PTI