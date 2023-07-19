All-party meeting LIVE news: Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 likely to be tabled in monsoon session, what is it?
The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022, which was presented by the Ministry of Law and Justice in December last year is also likely to be passed during this session. The bill proposes to repeal 65 laws that are obsolete or that have been made redundant by other laws. Read more about it here.
All-party meeting LIVE news: PM Modi calls opposition alliance negative, a day prior to meeting
The Opposition coalition for 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be called INDIA - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. On Tuesday, PM Modi dismissed the grouping calling it a negative as well as corrupt alliance.
All-party meeting LIVE news: Around 32 bills expected to be tabled during monsoon session
According to reports around 32 bills are expected to be tabled in the monsoon session, beginning on Thursday, July 20. The bills include Forest Bill, Data Protection bill among others. Read more about some of the bills here:
All-party meeting LIVE news: Parliament monsoon session to begin tomorrow, July 20
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on July 20 and go on till August 11. This will be the first parliamentary session to be held in the new parliament building and is expected to have a total of 15 sittings.
All-party meeting LIVE news: PM Modi hailed new BJP-NDA alliance members yesterday
Yesterday, during an NDA alliance parties meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the coming together of BJP-led NDA alliance partners, saying the alliance aims to propel the nation forward while addressing the unique aspirations of each region.
“It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations,” he said. Read more here.
All-party meeting LIVE news: Who is representing the Government of India?
The Government of India will be represented by Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha Leader Piyush Goyal and Parliament Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, among others.
What's the all-party meeting about?
A day ahead of the Parliament's monsoon session, the Government of India has called for an all-party meeting today at 3 pm. While Opposition parties are likely to raise issues concerning the, the government is expected to seek their support in passing important legislation. Some topics likely to be brought up are the Manipur violence, the rise in prices of tomatoes and the wrestlers' protest. Catch LIVE updates on the upcoming all-party meeting here: