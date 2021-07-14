All-party meet ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 18

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called an all-party meeting on July 18. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called an all-party meeting of floor leaders on July 18.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Party Executive meeting is also scheduled to be held on July 18. NDA floor leaders meet is also scheduled for the same day, ANI reported.

The Lok Sabha Speaker had said all COVID-related protocols will be followed during the Parliament session, which is scheduled to begin on July 19. He said that both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will sit simultaneously in the upcoming session, which will start at 11 am.

He added that due to the restrictions in view of the pandemic, visitors will not be allowed during the monsoon session of Parliament.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from July 19 and conclude on August 13. Since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed, while the winter session last year had to be cancelled.