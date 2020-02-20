Infrastructure
All northeastern states' capitals will be connected by road, air by 2021, says Amit Shah
Updated : February 20, 2020 08:30 PM IST
In a veiled attack at the Congress, Shah said Rs 47,000 crore was spent on road connectivity in 25 years in Arunachal Pradesh, and the Modi government has spent Rs 50,000 crore in just five years.
Shah said a total of Rs 32,000 crore has been spent in the last three years for the construction of 3,800 km National Highway in northeast of which construction of 1,200 km has already been completed.
Shah said a total of 711 km will be constructed in Arunachal Pradesh, 1,560 km trans-Arunachal Pradesh road would reach Tawang in the west, near the Bhutan border, besides building the 2,000 km Arunachal Frontier Highway.