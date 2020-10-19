Politics All eyes on US elections: Mark Mobius raises red flag, but here's how Indian traders can benefit Updated : October 19, 2020 04:16 PM IST The upcoming US elections could bring opportunities for both traders and investors. The best way for a trader is to hedge the portfolio while long-term investors can look to buy their favourite stock on the dip, suggest experts Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.