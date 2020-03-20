Healthcare
Coronavirus impact: All Delhi malls to be closed, grocery and pharmacy stores exempt, says CM Kejriwal
Updated : March 20, 2020 03:25 PM IST
Delhi govt on Friday ordered that all malls in the national capital will be closed in view of the COVID-19 threat but grocery and pharmacy stores in them are exempt.
The development comes in the wake of the Delhi government’s decision to ensure social distancing by prohibiting the serving of food by restaurants on their premises to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The Delhi CM said he conducted a meeting with Delhi government hospitals to review preparedness to deal with a mass outbreak situation.