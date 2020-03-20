Coronavirus impact: All Delhi malls to be closed, grocery and pharmacy stores exempt, says CM Kejriwal

All malls in the national capital will be closed in view of the COVID-19 threat but grocery and pharmacy stores in them are exempt, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.



The order came into effect immediately.

The development comes in the wake of the Delhi government’s decision to ensure social distancing by prohibiting the serving of food by restaurants on their premises to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Home delivery and take-away services, however, continue to remain in place at such establishments.

The Delhi government had on March 19 also directed all schools, colleges and universities in Delhi to be shut down completely both for students and staff until March 31.



Kejriwal in another tweet also said that "All non-essential public dealing activities stopped till 31 Mar. Only essential public dealing activities will continue. All non-essential staff are being directed to work from home. All permanent and contractual employees will be paid for this period."

Furthermore, the Delhi CM said he conducted a meeting with Delhi government hospitals to review preparedness to deal with a mass outbreak situation.

"Had a meeting wid MSs of all Del govt hospitals. If corona spreads widely in future, our hospitals shud be prepared to deal wid such situation - all machines shud be working, adequate ventilators, adequate medicines n consumables, manpower etc."