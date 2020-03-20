  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Yellow metal rises above Rs 40,500 per 10 grams
Bill Ackman tweets to Trump: Close down the country
Why fall in crude is not positive for oil refiners this time
Rupee opens 22 paise higher at 74.77 against dollar
Home Politics
Healthcare

Coronavirus impact: All Delhi malls to be closed, grocery and pharmacy stores exempt, says CM Kejriwal

Updated : March 20, 2020 03:25 PM IST

Delhi govt on Friday ordered that all malls in the national capital will be closed in view of the COVID-19 threat but grocery and pharmacy stores in them are exempt.
The development comes in the wake of the Delhi government’s decision to ensure social distancing by prohibiting the serving of food by restaurants on their premises to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The Delhi CM said he conducted a meeting with Delhi government hospitals to review preparedness to deal with a mass outbreak situation.
Coronavirus impact: All Delhi malls to be closed, grocery and pharmacy stores exempt, says CM Kejriwal

You May Also Like

Market off high; Sensex sheds 1,000 points from day's highs; Nifty near 8,500

Market off high; Sensex sheds 1,000 points from day's highs; Nifty near 8,500

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Market mayhem continues! No stock in the Nifty Midcap100 index positive in last 1 month

Coronavirus scare: No international flight to land in India from March 22 for 1 week

Coronavirus scare: No international flight to land in India from March 22 for 1 week

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement