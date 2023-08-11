The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill proposes the general rules and principles regarding collection and submitting of evidence in all criminal matters, which are being governed under the Evidence Act.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced three new bills in Lok Sabha to revamp the criminal justice system in the country. These bills have been introduced to repeal the current Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, will replace IPC while the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, will replace CrPC. The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, will regulate all the matters related to evidence in criminal cases by replacing the Indian Evidence Act.

After introduction the three Bills have been sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill proposes the general rules and principles regarding collection and submitting of evidence in all criminal matters, which are being governed under the Evidence Act.

The Evidence Act, which was enacted in 1872 came into effect on September 1 of the same year. The aim of a separate act on evidence was to bring together the principles and procedures governing the admissibility of evidence that a court might use to determine the facts of a case during trial.

Presenting the bill, Home Minister Shah said that the laws being replaced were focused on protecting and strengthening the British administration. He believes that the new bills will shift the focus to “protecting the rights of Indian citizens, emphasising justice over mere punishment”.

“The new three laws will bring the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen,” Shah said.

What is the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023?

The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, aims to “consolidate and to provide for general rules and principles of evidence for fair trial.”

The existing Indian Evidence Act has not kept up with the technological advancements and societal changes of the past decades. The proposed changes under the new bill aim to align the laws with contemporary needs and aspirations of the people.

What are the key provisions of the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill?

The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill introduces several important provisions:

> It makes electronic or digital records admissible as evidence, giving them the same legal effect as paper documents.

> The bill repeals five existing provisions of the Evidence Act, modifies 23 provisions, and adds one new provision. The bill proposes amendments to 23 Sections and contains 170 Sections in total.

> The scope of secondary evidence is expanded to include copies made from the original by mechanical processes, counterparts of documents, and oral accounts of document contents.

> The bill introduces precise and uniform rules for dealing with evidence during the trial of cases.

