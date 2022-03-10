Aligarh Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Aligarh Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Aligarh is an assembly constituency in the Aligarh district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Aligarh legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Aligarh Lok Sabha constituency.

https://www.cnbctv18.com/assembly-elections/uttar-pradesh-election-result/constituency/aligarh-constituency-s24a076/

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Aligarh was won by Sanjeev Raja of the BJP. He defeated SP's Zafar Alam.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Zafar Alam.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Sanjeev Raja garnered 113752 votes, securing 46.22 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 15440 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.27 percent.

The total number of voters in the Aligarh constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Aligarh constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.