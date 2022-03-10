0

By Niral Sharma
Aliganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of Aliganj constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Aliganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Aliganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Aliganj is an Assembly constituency in the Etah district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Aliganj Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Aliganj was won by Satyapal Singh Rathaur of the BJP. He defeated SP's Rameshwar Singh Yadav.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, Satyapal Singh Rathaur garnered 88,695 votes, securing 40.95 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 13,851 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.39 percent.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Rameshwar Singh.
