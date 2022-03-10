Aldona Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Aldona Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Aldona is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The Aldona legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Aldona was won by Glenn Souza Ticlo of the BJP. He defeated INC's Amarnath Panjikar. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Ticlo Glenn J V A E Souza.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Glenn Souza Ticlo garnered 9405 votes, securing 43.53 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4456 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 20.62 percent.

The total number of voters in the Aldona constituency stands at 28505 with 13636 male voters and 14869 female voters.

The Aldona constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.