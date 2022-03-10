Alapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Alapur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Alapur is an assembly constituency in the Ambedkar Nagar district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh .

The Alapur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Alapur was won by Aneeta of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Sangeeta.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Bheem Prasad Sonkar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Aneeta garnered 72366 votes, securing 36.59 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 12513 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.33 percent.

The total number of voters in the Alapur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Alapur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.