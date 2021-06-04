Alapan Bandopadhyay row: Who owns the IAS? There are three sides to each story Updated : June 04, 2021 10:38:24 IST It is very improper of a Chief Secretary to boycott a meeting called by the Prime Minister, even if it was not under the Disaster Management (DM Act). Further, on the other question of whether officers can be called unilaterally, the answer is: Yes Published : June 04, 2021 10:38 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply