Akbarpur-Raniya Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Akbarpur-Raniya Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Akbarpur-Raniya is an assembly constituency in the Kanpur Dehat district of the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.

The Akbarpur-Raniya legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Akbarpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Akbarpur-Raniya was won by Pratibha Shukla of the BJP. He defeated SP's Neeraj Singh.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ramswaroop Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Pratibha Shukla garnered 87,430 votes, securing 43.03 percent of the vote share, winning the seat by a margin of 28,729 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.14 percent.