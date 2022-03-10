Akbarpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Akbarpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Akbarpur is an assembly constituency in the Ambedkar Nagar district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Akbarpur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Akbarpur was won by Ram Achal Rajbhar of the BSP.

He defeated SP's Ram Murti Verma.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ram Murti Verma.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ram Achal Rajbhar garnered 72325 votes, securing 35.4 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 14013 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.86 percent.

The total number of voters in the Akbarpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.