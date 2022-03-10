Ajnala Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ajnala Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ajnala is an assembly constituency in the Amritsar district, in the Majha region of the state of Punjab.

The Ajnala legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Ajnala was won by Harpartap Singh of the INC. He defeated SAD's Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Bonny Amarpal Singh Ajnala.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Harpartap Singh garnered 61378 votes, securing 50.52 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18,713 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 15.4 percent.

The total number of voters in the Ajnala constituency stands at 1,57,161 with 74,759 male voters and 82,400 female voters.

The Ajnala constituency has a literacy level of 82.19 percent.