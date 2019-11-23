NCP sacks Ajit Pawar after he joins BJP, appoints Jayant Patil as new legislature party leader

the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar's actions defied the party's policies, said a resolution passed at the legislature wing's meeting in Mumbai, attended by party supremo Sharad Pawar.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil will have all the constitutional rights till the next legislature party leader is elected, it said. The meeting, convened by Pawar after the dramatic developments of the morning, was attended by 49 of 54 party MLAs, and the party expected remaining legislators to join them, sources said.

Ajit Pawar, the NCP chief's nephew, had been elected as the legislature party leader on October 30 following the results of the Maharashtra assembly elections. The resolution passed at the meeting also said that Ajit Pawar's right to issue a whip was also revoked.