Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM, says his word is NCP's official stand

The move comes just days after Pawar had publically expressed his desire to step down as Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

In a significant development in Maharashtra political arena, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister at Rajbhawan along with eight other MLAs from the party. The state will have two deputy chief ministers — Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Ajit has the backing of 40 NCP MLAs and 6 NCP MLCs, sources told PTI. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who was present in the Raj Bhawan, said Ajit Pawar has resigned as the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lower House and he has accepted it.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and NCP working president Praful Patel also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Other NCP leaders who took oath were Dilip Walse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Hassan Mushrif, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode, Anil Patil and Dhananjay Munde.

"

Pawar said, "Today, we have decided to support the Maharashtra government and took oath as ministers. There will be a discussion on the portfolios later. Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support development."

Addressing a press conference, Ajit said the NCP has joined BJP and Shiv Sena government and more MLAs from his faction will be given Ministerial positions in the next reshuffle. "We will use NCP's name and party symbol to contest election. Some of our MLAs could not manage to reach Mumbai. I am in touch with all of them. The entire party (NCP) has decided to join the government," Ajit said.

Ajit added that all the party leaders have given their blessing to them to join the Maharashtra government. "Whatever I have said is NCP's official stand."

The move comes just days after Ajit had publicly expressed his desire to step down as Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

On Sunday morning, Ajit held a meeting with his party MLAs. CNBC-TV18 learnt that Ajit has support of atleast 29 MLAs. At the same time, BJP leaders had a core committee meeting headed by Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar who is in Pune told reporters that he was unaware of the meeting Ajit held in Mumbai. "On July 6, I have called a meeting of senior leaders and decision related to the party will be discussed," Sharad Pawar said.

Ajit had earlier also offered to resign from the post of Leader of Opposition, seeking an organisational responsibility.

Ajit had made a failed attempt to join hands with the BJP in 2019 when he took oath as the deputy CM in a hush-hush cemerony.

He also aimed for the state president post to resurrect his dwindling stature in the party. Ajit has no party post, while his cousin Supriya Sule and party leader Praful Patel were elevated to working presidents on June 10.