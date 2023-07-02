Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM

The move comes just days after Pawar had publically expressed his desire to step down as Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

In a significant development in Maharashtra political arena, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister at Rajbhawan along with eight other MLAs from the party. The state will have two deputy chief ministers — Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Ajit has the backing of 40 NCP MLAs and 6 NCP MLCs, sources told PTI. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who was present in the Raj Bhawan, said Ajit Pawar has resigned as the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lower House and he has accepted it.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and NCP working president Praful Patel also attended the swearing-in ceremony.