Ajit Pawar new Maha deputy CM: State sees four oath-taking ceremonies in four years

In a huge political upheaval, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Looking ahead, the assembly polls in Maharashtra are expected to take place around October next year, a few months after the Lok Sabha elections.

The swearing-in ceremony of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and his colleagues as deputy chief minister and ministers on Saturday marked the fourth oath-taking event in as many years at Maharashtra's esteemed Raj Bhavan.

The political drama began in November 2019 when Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar of the NCP took the oath as CM and Deputy CM, respectively, in an early morning ceremony at Raj Bhavan, following the Assembly polls and a BJP-Shiv Sena split.

However, their government lasted a mere 80 hours as Ajit Pawar failed to garner enough support within his party.

Within a month, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as CM after forging an alliance with the NCP and Congress, forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Interestingly, Ajit Pawar, who had returned to the NCP, served as the deputy CM in this government.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in June of the following year when minister Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against Thackeray, causing a split within the Shiv Sena.

Subsequently, Shinde took the oath as CM on June 30 with the support of the BJP, and this time Fadnavis was appointed as the deputy CM.

It is worth noting that the first three oath-taking ceremonies took place under the tenure of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, while the recent political developments occurred during the tenure of Governor Ramesh Bais.

