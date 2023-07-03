Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Ajit Pawar, BJP joined hands to replace CM Eknath Shinde, claims Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ajit Pawar LIVE updates | Rohit Pawar claims senior NCP leaders had inkling of BJP 'intention'
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, claims senior leaders had inkling of BJP's 'intention' to break party, but were clueless about Ajit Pawar's swift move to join hands with ruling alliance
NCP crisis LIVE updates: What led to Ajit Pawar becoming Mahashtra's deputy CM?
For the third time in four years, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and NCP working president Praful Patel were also present in the Raj Bhawan.
Here is the timeline of events that led to Ajit Pawar joining hands with Shinde-BJP government.
Maharashtra political crisis LIVE | BJP joined hands with Ajit Pawar to replace CM Eknath Shinde: Shiv Sena (UBT)
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday claimed NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who has been sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, would replace Chief Minister Eknath Shinde soon.
An editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has not only "muddied" politics of Maharashtra but also of the country.
"Pawar has not gone there for the deputy CM's post. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and rebel MLAs of the Sena would be disqualified soon and Pawar would be coronated,” it claimed. (PTI)
Maharashtra politics live| Developments in NCP won't impact Opposition unity, says Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt
Hours after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government, party's working president and his cousin Supriya Sule said the developments in the party will not impact the Opposition's unity. Addressing a press conference late Sunday night in Mumbai, Sule said her father and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's stature will rise further. "Our credibility will only rise after this," she said. She also said Ajit Pawar may have different views, but she can never fight with her elder brother and will always love him as a sister.
Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar reaches Khed-Shivapur toll plaza on Pune-Satara Highway.
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister on Sunday. He along with 8 other NCP leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government without taking party president Sharad Pawar into confidence.
