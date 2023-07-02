Ajit has the backing of 40 NCP MLAs and 6 NCP MLCs. The presence of NCP president Sharad Pawar and party's working president Supriya Sule at the Opposition meeting in Patna had irked Ajit Pawar and his supporters, sources said.

Senior National Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Eight other party leaders also took oath at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sources told ANI that Ajit has the backing of 40 NCP MLAs and 6 NCP MLCs. The presence of NCP president Sharad Pawar and party's working president Supriya Sule at the Opposition meeting in Patna had irked Ajit Pawar and his supporters, sources said.

Also read: Ajit Pawar is now the 2nd deputy chief minister of Maharashtra

Here is who said what:

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM: Now we have one Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become triple engine. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar's experience will help strengthen Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and spokesperson Anand Dubey: The leaders who were in the opposition and used to criticise the government until yesterday, have joined the same government today. Today BJP wanted Ajit Pawar, so they took him, but we should not forget that The leaders who were in the opposition and used to criticise the government until yesterday, have joined the same government today. Today BJP wanted Ajit Pawar, so they took him, but we should not forget that BJP has a history to stab in the back.

Deepak Kesarkar, state minister: Ajit Pawar has joined us today. He is a good administrator and I had said he should come with us and he has come today. Maharashtra government will do good work.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena MP: Principles be damned, BJP should be the last party in the country talking about ideological alliances. They are just political opportunists wanting power at any cost. With the latest development in Maharashtra, those MLAs who were corrupt and were jailed are now being sworn in as ministers.

Uddhav Thackeray Faction MP Sanjay Raut: We already knew that this was going to happen. Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs that went with him will be disqualified. Maharashtra will get another CM in a few days.

BS Yediyurappa, former Karnataka CM & BJP leader: This is a very good development, I welcome that development in Maharashtra. I am happy about the decision and the people of Maharashtra are also happy.