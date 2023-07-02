By CNBCTV18.com

Ajit has the backing of 40 NCP MLAs and 6 NCP MLCs. The presence of NCP president Sharad Pawar and party's working president Supriya Sule at the Opposition meeting in Patna had irked Ajit Pawar and his supporters, sources said.

Senior National Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Eight other party leaders also took oath at the Raj Bhawan in the presence of Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.