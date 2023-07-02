CNBC TV18
Ajit Pawar — From cooperative sugar factory to Maharashtra's deputy CM

Ajit Pawar — From cooperative sugar factory to Maharashtra's deputy CM

Ajit Pawar — From cooperative sugar factory to Maharashtra's deputy CM
By Anushka Sharma  Jul 2, 2023 4:46:35 PM IST (Published)

The NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, is the member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing Baramati Constituency. He served as the 29th leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly and guardian minister for Pune district. With the recent development, the state will have two deputy chief ministers — Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

With the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday, the political landscape of the state has experienced a major shift. NCP leader took oath along with 9 other MLAs of the party assuming roles as ministers in Eknath Shinde-led NDA government in the state.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, is the member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing Baramati Constituency. He served as the 29th leader of opposition in the Legislative Assembly and guardian minister for Pune district.
In his political career spanning several decades, Pawar has held various significant positions in the Maharashtra government such as Agriculture, Power, Soil Conservation, and Water Resources, serving under different governments.
