Ajay Kothiyal to be AAP's CM candidate in Uttarakhand elections

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Colonel Ajay Kothiyal will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls. The election in the state is scheduled for early next year along with Uttar Pradesh and Punjab

“If voted to power, AAP will make Uttarakhand global spiritual capital for Hindus. The party will generate employment opportunities for state's youth,” said Kejriwal

Kothiyal had served in the Indian Army for around 27 years. He had played a crucial role in the reconstruction of the areas around Kedarnath Temple after the 2013 tragedy, reports said.

Ahead of his visit to the state, Kejriwal said, "I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. Aam Aadmi Party is going to make a very important announcement tomorrow. This announcement will prove to be a milestone for the progress and development of Uttarakhand,"

कल उत्तराखंड जा रहा हूँ।



आम आदमी पार्टी कल एक बेहद महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा करने जा रही है। उत्तराखंड की प्रगति और विकास के लिए ये घोषणा एक मील का पत्थर साबित होगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2021

The party has announced that it will contest all 70 seats in the state.