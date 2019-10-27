Politics

Ajay Chautala walks out of Tihar on two-week furlough

Updated : October 27, 2019 02:31 PM IST

Ahead of his son and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala's oath, Ajay Chautala on Sunday was released from Tihar jail on two-week furlough.

Ajay Chautala, 57, is in Tihar jail since January 2013 after being convicted in a teachers' recruitment scam along with his father and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.