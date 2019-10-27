#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Ajay Chautala walks out of Tihar on two-week furlough

Updated : October 27, 2019 02:31 PM IST

Ahead of his son and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala's oath, Ajay Chautala on Sunday was released from Tihar jail on two-week furlough.
Ajay Chautala, 57, is in Tihar jail since January 2013 after being convicted in a teachers' recruitment scam along with his father and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.
A special CBI court convicted both father and son and awarded 10 years imprisonment on charges of illegally recruiting over 3,000 junior basic teachers 18 years ago by using forged documents.
