Ajagara Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Ajagara Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Ajagara is an assembly constituency in the Varanasi district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh

The Ajagara legislative assembly constituency went to polls on March 7, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Ajagara was won by Kailash Nath Sonkar of the SBSP.

He defeated SP's Lalji Sonkar.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Tribhuvan Ram.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Kailash Nath Sonkar garnered 83778 votes, securing 38.11 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 21349 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 9.71 percent.

The total number of voters in the Ajagara constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.