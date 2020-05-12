Politics Airport model screening for COVID-19 planned at 3 railway stations in Kerala Updated : May 12, 2020 12:08 PM IST Passengers would be provided with hand santisers at entry and exit points at stations and in coaches and all of them would have to wear face masks. The passengers would be subjected to thermal screening at the railway stations. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365