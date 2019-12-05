TOP NEWS »

#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex opens 100 points higher, Nifty above 12,060
Asian stocks gain marginally on trade outlook but markets remain wary
Oil prices surge on US stockpiles drop, hope of OPEC output cuts
Rupee on slippery slope for a year at least
Home Politics
Politics

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria safe, says IAF after shooting incident at Pearl Harbor

Updated : December 05, 2019 10:31 AM IST

The IAF Chief is at the US base in Hawaii to attend a conclave of chiefs of air forces of leading countries to deliberate on evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region.
Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria safe, says IAF after shooting incident at Pearl Harbor
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI cuts FY20 GDP growth forecast sharply to 5% from 6.1% projected earlier

RBI cuts FY20 GDP growth forecast sharply to 5% from 6.1% projected earlier

Central drugs regulator asks states, UTs to stop online sale of medicines: Experts discuss

Central drugs regulator asks states, UTs to stop online sale of medicines: Experts discuss

Mudra loan portfolio forms only 1% of the book, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Mudra loan portfolio forms only 1% of the book, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV