Asaduddin Owaisi says stones pelted at his Delhi house, 4th such incident since 2014 | VIDEO

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi lodged a complaint with police after some miscreants allegedly pelted stones at his residence in Delhi on Sunday.

In his complaint to Parliament Street Police Station, Owaisi alleged that a group of miscreants pelted stones at his residence and damaged windows. The incident happened at the Delhi residence of the AIMIM chief in the Ashoka Road area around 5.30 pm, news agency ANI reported.

"I reached my residence at 11:30 pm. Upon returning, I found the glass of the windows broken and stones/rocks lying around. My domestic help informed that a group of miscreants threw stones at around at the residence around 5:30 pm," Owaisi said.

A team of Delhi police, led by an Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCP), visited Owaisi's residence and collected evidence from the spot.

Sharing visuals from his residence late Sunday, the AIMIM chief said that this is the fourth such attack at his residence. "This is the fourth time such an attack has taken place. The area surrounding my house has enough CCTV cameras, and the same may be accessed, and the culprits should be apprehended immediately. "

The videos shared by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owasi show broken windows at his Delhi residence. Some officials can also be seen inspecting his house premises. Here's the video shared by Owaisi on his Twitter handle.

"It’s concerning that this has happened in a so-called “high security” zone. I’ve submitted a complaint to the cops and they’ve reached my residence," the AIMIM chief said in a tweet. "Immediate action must be taken, and the culprits should be arrested at the earliest," he said in the letter.