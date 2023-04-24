AIADMK withdraws lone candidate from Karnataka polls following BJP request

According to a statement released by the AIADMK, senior BJP leaders from Delhi spoke with Palaniswami on Monday and requested that the party's nominee, D Anbarasan, be withdrawn from the Pulakeshinagar (SC) segment.
The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party in Tamil Nadu announced on Monday that it would withdraw its lone candidate from the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, following a request from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The statement revealed that Anbarasan has since withdrawn his candidature as per the BJP's request.
The AIADMK and BJP are allied parties in Tamil Nadu, with the latter currently in power in Karnataka. The AIADMK has expressed its continued support for the BJP in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The Karnataka Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on May 10. Results will be announced on May 13.
With agency inputs.
