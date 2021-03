Tamil Nadu Chief Edapaddi Palaniswami will contest from Edappadi constituency in his home district of Salem and his Deputy O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur in Thenu district in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The ruling AIADMK on Friday released the first list of six candidates.

"My poll prospects are bright in these elections," said Panneerselvam.

Senior leaders D Jayakumar (Fisheries Minister) and C Ve Shanmugam (Law Minister) have been fielded from Royapuram and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively. MLAs SP Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi will face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments.