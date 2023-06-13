AIADMK passes resolution against Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai for taking a dig at Jayalalithaa

K Annamalai, in an interview with a leading English daily, had questioned former Chief Ministers of the state, including Jayalalithaa, for indulging in corrupt practices and mismanagement of states' financial resources.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Monday, said his party has passed a condemnation resolution against state BJP chief K Annamalai for his constant attack on the party and its former supremo Jayalalithaa.

"A condemnation resolution has been passed against K Annamalai where he gave a statement to an English daily, tainting the name of our leader Jayalalithaa. Our party leaders and cadres are sad & restless," Palaniswami said to the media.

“Many administrations in Tamil Nadu were corrupt. Former Chief Ministers have been convicted in courts of law. That is why Tamil Nadu has become one of the most corrupt states. I would say it is number one in corruption,” Annamalai said when he was asked whether the period between 1991-96 (when Jayalalithaa was at the helm) was among the worst periods in terms of corruption," he said in an interview.

The BJP ally on Monday had also hit out at bureaucrat-turned politician for criticising the party despite being in the alliance and said it will be forced to rethink its ties with the saffron party if Annamalai is not restrained.

"Is it Annamalai's intention to see that the AIADMK-BJP alliance does not win a seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and that Narendra Modi should not become Prime Minister again? Are not his activities oriented in this direction?" Jayakumar asked while speaking to media persons here.

AIADMK's threat to the saffron party comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah set a target of 25+ seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

