AIADMK passes resolution against Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai for taking a dig at Jayalalithaa

K Annamalai, in an interview with a leading English daily, had questioned former Chief Ministers of the state, including Jayalalithaa, for indulging in corrupt practices and mismanagement of states' financial resources.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Monday, said his party has passed a condemnation resolution against state BJP chief K Annamalai for his constant attack on the party and its former supremo Jayalalithaa.

"A condemnation resolution has been passed against K Annamalai where he gave a statement to an English daily, tainting the name of our leader Jayalalithaa. Our party leaders and cadres are sad & restless," Palaniswami said to the media.