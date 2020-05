The Ahmedabad district labour officer in a letter said that companies cutting the salaries of employees and not paying them on time during the lockdown would face criminal cases against them.

A circular, specifically issued for the April salaries, says employers that fail to pay their staff "in prescribed time limit stated in prevailing law" or those cutting salaries will be facing criminal cases.

"You all are asked to pay the salary of month of April to employees in time limit and send the data consisting organization's name, full address, no. of employees, salary amount paid and date of salary paid in reply to this message," stated K.K.Shah, Government Labour Officer, Ahmedabad in the letter directed to industries and establishments.

"Failing to which will amount the criminal case against employers," Shah added.