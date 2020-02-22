#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
Ahead of Trump's first visit to India, US says it will raise issue of religious freedom with PM Modi

Updated : February 22, 2020 11:28 AM IST

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom published a 'factsheet', claiming that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) represents a significant downturn in religious freedom in India.
On the issue of NRC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month said his government has never discussed the NRC since coming to power for the first time in 2014 and it was done only in Assam.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.
