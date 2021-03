Weeks ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, expelled AIADMK leader and close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, V K Sasikala, on Wednesday announced that she will stay away from politics, but would pray for the "golden rule" of the late party supremo.

She urged the supporters of Amma to work like siblings and ensure that Jayalalithaa's "golden rule continues."

"I will stay away from politics and keep praying my sister Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa), whom I consider as God, and the Lord Almighty for the establishment of the golden rule of Amma," Sasikala said in a statement.

She asked Amma supporters to fight unitedly in the April 6 elections and prevent "common enemy", DMK from coming to power.

The announcement came out of the blue, as Sasikala had last month announced her intention to engage in active politics after being released from a Bengaluru prison following completion of a four-year term in an assets case.