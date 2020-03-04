  • SENSEX
Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls Congress a divided house in Madhya Pradesh

Updated : March 04, 2020 01:22 PM IST

The differences between Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia have led the BJP to fish in the troubled waters.
The Congress was set to win two Rajya Sabha seats with one seat going to Jyotiraditya Scindia but in changed circumstances the path to the upper house for Scindia is tough as the party may want to play safe.
In the 228-member Assembly in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has 114 seats and formed the government with the help of two BSP, one Samajwadi Party and four independent Legislators.
