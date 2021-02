The Congress government lost its majority in the Union Territory of Puducherry after party MLA A John Kumar resigned on Tuesday from his post. Kumar won the Kamaraj Nagar byelection in 2019.

The strength of the ruling party has been reduced to 10 after Kumar's resignation.

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy has called for an urgent Cabinet meeting following the development.

This comes ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the poll-bound Puducherry on February 17 to kickstart the poll campaign.

Currently, Congress is heading the government in Puducherry under Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. The party had won 15 seats in the 2016 Assembly Elections in Puducherry.

Both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are going to Assembly polls this year. However, the dates of the elections are yet to be announced.

Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Sunil Arora has said that the election will be held at the same time in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.