Ahead of Mumbai civic polls, Shiv Sena's domination over BMC on shaky ground

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra got a rude shock yesterday after BJP's clean sweep in the legislative council elections. This comes after BJP outperformed MVA in the Rajya Sabha polls last week.

However, last night's political developments have made MVA's positioning extremely dicey. Urban development minister and a prominent Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with 24 more MLAs have gone incommunicado

As per the sources, these MLAs will join the BJP posing a threat to MVA's majority. The majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly is 144. The BJP has 106 while the Shiv Sena has 55, NCP 53, and Congress 44. MVA as of now has 153 MLAs. If 25 rebel MLAs quit the coalition, proving the majority is going to be a herculean task for MVA.

Also Read:

The timing of this political development is also important as civic elections are due in a host of major cities in the state, including Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Thane. This includes elections to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest civic body in India.

For Shiv Sena, the Mumbai region is the political epicenter and a majority of its MLAs come from this region. Also, BMC has been single-handedly run by Shiv Sena for over three decades since 1989, and winning civic elections is a prestige issue for the party.

Last BMC elections in 2017 made things difficult for Shiv Sena as it could manage to win it by only one seat. BJP emerged as the second-biggest party. But at that time BJP and Shiv Sena were in an alliance so Fadnavis declared that he will support Shiv Sena.

But this time the situation is different. BJP is claiming that their vote bank has widened. Political experts believe that Shiv Sena which barely managed to win last time is not in a comfortable situation. Also, if MVA will lose the majority on the assembly floor, Shiv Sena's position in terms of winning the BMC elections will weaken.

BMC elections are scheduled post-monsoon. With the current political turmoil unfolding in Maharashtra, will Shiv Sena be able to keep BMC? Or will Shiv Sena lose this prestige battle to BJP? All of this will become clear once the dust on the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra will settle.