Politics
Ahead of MNS' Raj Thackeray-ED face off, Mumbai police impose Section 144
Updated : August 22, 2019 10:29 AM IST
The move was taken apprehending law and order problem, a police official said. "Raj has appealed his party workers not to throng outside the ED office but we don't want to take any chances," the official said.
Thackeray will appear at the ED office in Ballard Pier around 10.30 am for questioning in connection with the IL&FS probe, the official said.
We have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code under the jurisdiction of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station, where the ED office is located," the official said.
