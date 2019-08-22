Ahead of MNS' Raj Thackeray-ED face off, Mumbai police impose Section 144

Mumbai police on Thursday imposed section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in south Mumbai, where MNS chief Raj Thackeray will be present in connection with a money-laundering probe.

The move was taken apprehending law and order problem, a police official said. "Raj has appealed his party workers not to throng outside the ED office but we don't want to take any chances," the official said.

Thackeray will appear at the ED office in Ballard Pier around 10.30 am for questioning in connection with the IL&FS probe, the official said.

Meanwhile, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, wearing a tee-shirt with "EDiot Hitler" emblazoned on it, was taken into custody by police Thursday morning.



Mumbai Police: Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) imposed in areas under Marine Drive, MRA Marg, Dadar, and Azad Maidan police stations. pic.twitter.com/DQWWzK2BgT

â€” ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

Section 144 prohibits an assembly of more than four persons in an area where there is a likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility, he said.

Thackeray has appealed the party workers not to protest over the issue, there are possibilities of the gathering of supporters outside the ED office, the official said.



Mumbai: Security tightened outside Enforcement Directorate's office; Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray has been summoned by ED to appear before the agency, today. pic.twitter.com/rrkRijZ2dI

â€” ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

"The area outside the ED office has been covered with barricades from three sides of the building and there is just one way to enter or exit," the official said.

Police personnel has been deployed in Dadar area in central Mumbai and other places where MNS has a stronghold, to maintain law and order, the official said.

Mumbai police on Wednesday served notices to MNS functionaries and several party workers under section 149 of CrPC as a precautionary measure, he said. Section 149 pertains to prevention of cognisable offenses.

The ED is probing alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's Dadar area.