Business
Ahead of Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi leaves for Bangkok
Updated : October 06, 2019 09:54 AM IST
As per reports, Rahul Gandhi left for Bangkok on a Vistara flight on Saturday.
The Congress is presently facing a tough challenge to contain dissidence within its ranks with Rahul Gandhi's aide and former Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar resigning from the party on Saturday.
Tanwar has alleged that those groomed by Rahul Gandhi are being sidelined in the party.
