Ahead of Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi leaves for Bangkok

Updated : October 06, 2019 09:54 AM IST

As per reports, Rahul Gandhi left for Bangkok on a Vistara flight on Saturday.

The Congress is presently facing a tough challenge to contain dissidence within its ranks with Rahul Gandhi's aide and former Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar resigning from the party on Saturday.