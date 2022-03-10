Agra South Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Agra South Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Agra South is an assembly constituency in the Agra district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Agra South legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Agra Lok Sabha constituency.

https://www.cnbctv18.com/assembly-elections/uttar-pradesh-election-result/constituency/agra-south-constituency-s24a088/

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Agra South was won by Yogendra Upadhyaya of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhutto. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Yogendra Upadhyaya.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Yogendra Upadhyaya garnered 111882 votes, securing 51.51 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 54225 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 24.96 percent.

The total number of voters in the Agra South constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Agra South constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.