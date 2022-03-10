Agra Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Agra Rural Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Agra Rural is an assembly constituency in the Agra district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Agra Rural legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Agra Rural was won by Hemlata Diwakar of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Kalicharan Suman. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Kali Charan Suman.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Hemlata Diwakar garnered 129887 votes, securing 51.97 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 65296 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 26.13 percent.

The total number of voters in the Agra Rural constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Agra Rural constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.