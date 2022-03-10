Agra North Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Agra North Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Agra North is an assembly constituency in the Agra district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Agra North legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Agra Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Agra North was won by Jagan Prasad Garg of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Er Gyanendra Gautam.Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Jagan Prasad Garg.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jagan Prasad Garg garnered 135120 votes, securing 58.55 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 86320 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 37.41 percent.

The total number of voters in the Agra North constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Agra North constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.