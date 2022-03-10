Agra Cantt Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Agra Cantt Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Agra Cantt is an assembly constituency in the Agra district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Agra Cantt legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Agra Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Agra Cantt was won by Dr Girraj Singh Dharmesh of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Gutiyari Lal Duwesh. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Gutiyari Lal Duwesh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr Girraj Singh Dharmesh garnered 113178 votes, securing 44.77 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 46325 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 18.32 percent.

The total number of voters in the Agra Cantt constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Agra Cantt constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.