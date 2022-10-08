'Against monopolies not corporates': Rahul Gandhi a day after Ashok Gehlot welcomes Gautam Adani to invest in Rajasthan

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini If the Rajasthan government had given business to the industrialist in a preferential manner then he would have opposed that as well, Rahul Gandhi said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently lauded industrialist and billionaire Gautam Adani during the ‘Invest Rajasthan 2022 Summit’ in Jaipur after the second-richest man in the world promised investments of Rs 65,000 crore in the state.

“Gujarat has produced great industrialists and businessmen like Dhirubhai Ambani and Gautam bhai now,” CM Gehlot said. The comments, however, had come just hours after Indian National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted against the BJP-led government’s alleged promotion of crony capitalism.

Gandhi criticised the government for waiving loans to industrialists and millionaires while the poor struggled. Gandhi has previously targeted Adani as one of the primary benefactors of the Union government’s economic policy.

BJP leaders were quick to accuse Gehlot and the Congress party of hypocrisy. “The opponent is a friend today. They have changed their way with the hope of getting money,” said Satish Poonia, the state BJP president in Rajasthan.

ALSO READ:

“In another sign of revolt and brewing discontent against the Gandhis, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot invites Gautam Adani to the investor summit. He is given a seat right next to the CM. This is an open message to Rahul Gandhi, who doesn't tire (sic) berating Adani-Ambani, to back off...," Amit Malviya, the party’s IT cell chief, tweeted.

But Gandhi clarified today that he was only against monopolies and not against corporates. He also added during a press conference that “no chief minister can refuse such an offer” but also added that if the Rajasthan government had given business to the industrialist in a preferential manner then he would have opposed that as well.

“I oppose the fact that BJP has made two-three people the monopolist in every business, I am against this concentration of capital. I am not against businesses or corporates,” he said.

CM Gehlot also questioned the politicising of the investments by the BJP and added that his party was still opposed to bringing policies that would benefit individuals at the expense of others.

“Big investments are coming to the state but I am very sorry that the BJP and a section of the media are engaged in negative publicity of this event. I have said in the press conference about Invest Rajasthan that the Congress party has never been against industries," he said.

Adani announced investments of Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next five years. These include setting up a mega 10,000 MW solar power project, expanding the cement plant and upgrading the Jaipur airport. Apart from Adani, Rajasthan received investment proposals for a total of Rs 11 lakh crore.